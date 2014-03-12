Jimmy Fallon And Jon Hamm Expertly Photobomb Tourists In NYC

Jimmy Fallon and Jon Hamm joined forces to prank New York City tourists by photobombing their family photos for a funny “Tonight Show” segment.

Fallon explained on last night’s show: “We set up a camera on the roof of our building, the world famous ‘top of the Rock’ and we asked people if they wanted to get their photo taken and told them it was for the NBC website … we were lying.”

Watch what happened next:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here are some of the most memorable moments [Note the sandwich]:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.