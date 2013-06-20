Jimmy Fallon And Brad Pitt Yodel A Duet Atop NYC Rooftops

Not to be outdone by Jimmy Kimmel’s star-studded “Channing All Over Your Tatum” video, Jimmy Fallon released a ridiculous parody music video of his own on Tuesday’s “Late Night.”



But instead of featuring a handful of celebrities like Kimmel’s sketch, Fallon’s just stars one A-lister: Brad Pitt.

The actor and the late-night host engage in a yodeling duet atop New York City rooftops.

Via yodel, Pitt asks Fallon, “Jimmy? What are you doing up there?” to which the host replies, “Yodeling… you?”

“Same,” yodels back the actor.

Pitt and then Fallon then took on a “double yodel” challenge. Watch below.

