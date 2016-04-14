Jimmy Fallon and Amy Schumer looked through each other's phones and explained their weirdest photos

Jimmy Fallon and Amy Schumer did something on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” that only the closest of friends would ever do: They traded mobile phones and perused each other’s photo albums.

They each picked a few photos that necessitated an explanation from the other person. Schumer was totally ok with whatever the host picked — as long as her face was in them, she said.

Of course, hilarity ensued. Schumer’s photos were packed with her celebrity friends in strange situations. One photo includes Jerry Seinfeld during a trip taken right out of ABC’s “The Bachelor” playbook. They’re on Pig Island. Located in the Bahamas, the destination allows visitors to swim with pigs.

“I thought that looked really awful and not fun. But everyone else wanted to do it, so we did it. And it turned out I was right,” Schumer explained of the trip that ended up with the pictured pig, which she added was blind and bit her friend.

For Fallon, Schumer picked a photo that “disturbed” her. It showed Fallon with an unfortunate mustache.

“Are you a ’70s porn star? What’s happening here?” Schumer asked the host.

“We had a vacation and I was thinking about growing a mustache for the show,” Fallon answered. “And my wife took a nice photo of me there… It doesn’t work for me, right?”

Every “Tonight Show” viewer should send Fallon’s wife a thank-you note for stopping that experiment.

The pair continued to delve deep into each other’s photo albums and share some entertaining stories. What is that white powder all over Schumer’s face? Why is Fallon losing it in front of a Carl’s Jr. restaurant?

Watch the segment below to find out:

