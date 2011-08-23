Watch Jimmy Fallon Accurately Predict His SNL Hosting Gig In A 1998 Episode Of The Show

Jimmy Fallon will host his old show “Saturday Night Live” for the first time this December, NBC announced yesterday.



And some wise SNL archive gurus have pointed out that this fulfils a monologue prophecy made back in 1998.

Alec Baldwin was hosting the episode when Fallon starred in an opener bit that had him hosting the show way, way, way into the crazy future — the year 2011.

