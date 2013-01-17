Being Followed On Twitter By North Korea Has Turned This 25-Year-Old Texan Investor Into A Star

Last week Mother Jones took a look at the strange case of Jimmy Dushku, the 25-year-old entrepreneur and investor from Texas who is, for some reason, one of three people North Korea follows on Twitter.



A week later and no one is exactly sure why North Korea follows Dushku — he suspects it might be as he politely tweeted at them in Korean a few years back. But regardless, it’s made Dushku a star.

The young Texan was recently in New York, where he filmed this segment for CBS News, and took the opportunity to wear a great bow tie.



