Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo names Hannah Colman, who started at the retailer as a store manager in 1996, as its new CEO

Jimmy Choo’s parent company Capri Holdings has picked Hannah Colman, who has worked at the retailer for 24 years, as its new CEO.

Colman has been acting chief executive since May, when Pierre Denis left to become CEO of American beauty company Coty. Colman started at the luxury footwear brand as a store manager in London’s Belgravia in 1996, and went on to lead the company’s operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa before becoming head of global e-commerce.

Capri Holdings, which also owns Michael Cors and Italian fashion house Versace, praised Colman for her “unrivalled knowledge and understanding” of the brand. Its chairman John Idol spoke of her “outstanding” leadership during the pandemic.

Like many other luxury fashion brands, Jimmy Choo has reported sinking sales during the pandemic. Its revenue in the three months to June 27 dropped 67.7% compared to the year before, to $US51 million, and it recorded an operating loss of $US29 million.

The fashion house, which currently has 228 stores worldwide, was acquired by Capri Holdings in July 2017 for £896 million ($US1.19 billion).

