Jimmy Choo IPO: It's Profitable But Sales Growth Is In Decline

Jimmy Choo, the beloved upscale women’s shoe brand, has filed for an IPO and its finances are … OK.

Its revenue growth is in decline — to just 2.2% in like-for-like sales last year — although it is profitable.

The company did not reveal a standard net income number. Instead it revealed “adjusted consolidated net income” of £10.8 million on revenues of £120 million for the first half of 2014. The company had profits of £21 million on full-year revenue of £281.5 million in 2013.

The company said its sales growth would have been stronger if not for a store renovation program which reduced like-for-like sales by 1.6%. However, even if that is added back, it’s still less than last year’s 7.1% sales growth.

Perhaps most worrying, the company’s cash flow is in a three-year decline:

The company, which has 120 stores worldwide, is adding 10-15 stores per year, which may explain where that cash is going.

About 25% of the company will be floated on the London stock exchange next month, The Telegraph notes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.