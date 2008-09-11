Jimmy Choo Founder Tamara Mellon Buys Edgar Bronfman's Condo

Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon has finally bought Edgar Bronfman’s condo on East 95th Street in Manhattan, which he put on the market just after buying it last November.



This is, by our count, Bronfman’s fourth real-estate flip in the past year, and he got a lot less than he wanted for this one.

After listing the condo at $24.5 million, roughly $6 million more than he paid, Bronfman dropped the asking price to $21.75 million. And now Mellon’s only paying $20 million, giving Bronfman a meager million-dollar profit (before broker’s fees).

New York Post: Stiletto queen Tamara Mellon will be clicking her fancy heels in a new Upper East Side residence.

The man-eating Jimmy Choo co-founder – and ex-wife of banking heir Matthew Mellon – has just paid $20 million for Edgar Bronfman Jr.’s sprawling condo in the Carhart mansion on East 95th Street…

A check of the Corcoran Group Web site shows that broker Carrie Chiang has stamped a “sold” banner over the listing that had a last asking price of $21.75 million.

The 7,140-square-foot duplex penthouse is unfinished, with plans for five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two powder rooms, six terraces, a 40-foot living room with 12-foot ceilings, a 22-foot formal dining room, maid’s quarters and a solarium…

Bronfman surprised real-estate watchers when he bought the unit last November for $18.75 million after selling his East 64th Street townhouse for $50 million and buying a $19.5 million co-op at 1040 Fifth Ave., which he later sold.

