The co-founder of Jimmy Choo is selling her New York City penthouse for a discounted $29 million

After listing her penthouse at the Amory S. Carhart Mansion penthouse for $US34 million in July 2013, Jimmy Choo co-founder and fashion designer Tamara Mellon has lowered her home’s price to $US29.5 million.

The 7,000-square-foot duplex has five bedrooms, tall ceilings, and over 5,000 square feet of outdoor terraces and roof deck space.

Mellon bought the duplex for $US21 million back in 2008, according to the New York Times. She is moving downtown because she likes the vibe better.

“I love my apartment; I wish I could take it downtown,” Mellon told the Times. “The terraces are heaven.”

Mellon opened her first Jimmy Choo shoe boutique in 1996, according to British Vogue, and was instrumental in growing the brand. She sold Jimmy Choo to Labelux for $US811 million in 2011 and left to start her own brand of eponymous clothing.

The home was originally jointly listed between Corcoran and Elliman, according to a Curbed New York story at the time, but Mellon has since taken her business to Sotheby’s International Realty’s Serena Boardman.



