Jimmy Choo's sales boosted by Asia and men's line

Getty Singer Jennifer Lopez wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jimmy Choo, the luxury shoe brand that sports the famous red sole, said its men’s line and appetite from Asia ex-Japan and Japan, are some of the main reasons for its jump in sales.

In its 2014 prelim results statement that “men’s remains our fastest growing category” and that its new Made to Order service pushed sales up by 5.7% year on year to £192.9 million ($US286 million) in its retail unit.

“This has been a year of great financial, strategic and operational progress for the Company,” said Pierre Denis, CEO of Jimmy Choo.

“With our unique DNA and experienced team we have continued to deliver products that resonate strongly with our clients. As a specialist brand we have invested to outperform in this attractive and complex category thus delivering operating leverage. We are expanding in Asia and selected new markets where we are under penetrated compared to our peers. Our investment programme in new directly operated stores and our new concept has continued.

“We remain focused on executing our growth strategy and pursuing growth without compromising our brand or its luxury position despite the more challenging macroeconomic environment.”

Jimmy Choo launched its IPO in October last year with a market cap of £545.6 million on the London Stock Exchange.

