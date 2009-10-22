Did Jimmy Cayne Once Brag About His Treasure Trove Of Cocaine?

Former Bear Stearns boss Jimmy Cayne is mainly associated with the drug marijuana smoker and apparently, but he may have been into the hard stuff as well. Charlie Gasparino reveals in his new book, The Sell-Out (via NYMag) that Cayne was all about going on skiing trips:



Cohen recalls one such incident of Cayne’s free-living lifestyle: Cayne called him to his 40-eighth floor corner office with its great view of the East River in Lower Manhattan to discuss some firm business. After a couple minutes of small talk, Cohen says Cayne reached down into his desk and pulled out a blue Bromo Seltzer bottle. (Bromo Seltzer is a white powdery antacid.) “What do you think’s in here?” Cayne said, according to Cohen’s recollection. “Bromo Seltzer?” Cohen asked, slightly bewildered. “No, it’s filled with cocaine,” Cayne said with a smile.

Cohen never checked to see if that was true, and Cayne in an interview says he has never done coke (he also called Cohen’s account “patent bullshit”).

How long until someone starts referring to Jimmy as “Cocaine Cayne”? (via Dealbreaker)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.