Ex-Bear Stearns CEO Jimmy Cayne Is Selling His Apartment For $US14.95 Million

Julia La Roche
Jimmy Caynevia Street Easy

The
Wall Street Journal reportsthat Jimmy Cayne, the former CEO of now-defunct investment bank Bear Stearns, is selling his Park Avenue apartment for $US14.95 million.

According to the Journal, Cayne and his wife purchased the apartment in 1981 for $US1.1 million.

They haven’t lived in it for years.

Dolly Lenz Real Estate has the listing for the 510 Park Avenue apartment.

Now we’re going to take a tour.

First, here's Jimmy Cayne...

The apartment features its own private elevator landing.

Source: StreetEasy

The apartment is 5,000 square feet.

Source: StreetEasy

It has a spacious living room that features a working fireplace.

Source: StreetEasy

There's also a large library.

Source: StreetEasy

This is the master suite. The home features four or five bedrooms, according to the listing.

Source: StreetEasy

There's a phone by the bed.

Source: StreetEasy

The master suite has a private his and hers bathroom.

Source: StreetEasy

All of the bedrooms have an en suite bathroom.

Source: StreetEasy

Seen here is the TV room with leather couches.

Source: StreetEasy

Now let's tour another failed bank executive's home...

Check Out Former Lehman Brothers President Joseph Gregory's Long Island Mansion >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.