Ex-Bear Stearns CEO Jimmy Cayne Is Selling His Apartment For $US14.95 Million

Wall Street Journal reportsthat Jimmy Cayne, the former CEO of now-defunct investment bank Bear Stearns, is selling his Park Avenue apartment for $US14.95 million.
According to the Journal, Cayne and his wife purchased the apartment in 1981 for $US1.1 million.
They haven’t lived in it for years.
Dolly Lenz Real Estate has the listing for the 510 Park Avenue apartment.
Now we’re going to take a tour.
