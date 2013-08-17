Ex-Bear Stearns CEO Jimmy Cayne Is Selling His Apartment For $US14.95 Million

The

Wall Street Journal reportsthat Jimmy Cayne, the former CEO of now-defunct investment bank Bear Stearns, is selling his Park Avenue apartment for $US14.95 million.

According to the Journal, Cayne and his wife purchased the apartment in 1981 for $US1.1 million.

They haven’t lived in it for years.

Dolly Lenz Real Estate has the listing for the 510 Park Avenue apartment.

Now we’re going to take a tour.

