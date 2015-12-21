Jimmy Carter's grandson, Jeremy, dies at 28

Former President Jimmy Carter told his weekly Sunday school class at Maranatha Church in Plains, Georgia, that his grandson, Jeremy Carter, had died, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Two weeks earlier, the 91 year-old Carter had delivered the cheerful news to the very same crowd that the cancer that was detected as he underwent liver surgery had been eliminated by cutting-edge surgery and medicine.

This Sunday, Carter was a full 25 minutes late to the church in Plains, Georgia. It was the first time he had ever been tardy, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The former president explained that his Grandson had not been feeling well and laid down for a nap at his family’s home in Peachtree City, just south of Atlanta.

Jeremy Carter’s mother later discovered that his heart had stopped. The family attempted CPR, and then rushed their son to the hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate the 28 year old without success.

Doctors declared Jeremy Carter dead early on Sunday morning. The cause of death is still unclear.

Kate Brooks/The Elders via Getty Images In this handout image provided by the Elders, Jimmy Carter walks with his grandsons Jeremy Carter (R), 22, and Hugo Wentzel, 10 during a picnic event on October 31, 2009 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The former president urged the congregation to “be filled with a sense of joy and thanksgiving,” despite his family’s obvious sorrow.

“I should be joyful and thankful to God for giving me both life and freedom,” Carter continued, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Churchgoes at Marantha Church described Jeremy Carter as a “great, fun-loving guy,” who visited his grandparents in Plains, Georgia as often as he could.

“(Jimmy Carter’s) decision to come teach Sunday school is indicative of his character, how important this church is to him, teaching is to him,” said Maranatha Church Pastor Jeremy Shoulta, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“The past few months have been a very emotional time for this church. There have been moments of great joy, of sadness, of grief. The church has done all it can to lift the Carters up during this difficult time.” Shoulta continued.

Jeremy Carter was the son of Annette and Jeff Carter, Jimmy Carter’s youngest son. He is survived by two siblings. Jeremy Carter had also accompanied his Nobel Prize-winning grandfather on initiatives with the Carter Center in Atlanta.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.