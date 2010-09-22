Jimmy Carter Says US Is More polarised Now Than During Civil War

Could November elections lead to a government shutdown as bad as 1995?



Easily.

Jimmy Carter said on Nightly News the country is more polarised than during the Civil War:

“This country has become so polarised that its almost astonishing…. Not only with the red and blue states… President Obama suffers from the most polarised situation in Washington that we have ever seen – even maybe than the time of Abraham Lincoln and the initiation of the war between the states.”

(Comment at 2:25)



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.