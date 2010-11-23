Jimmy Carter: Glenn Beck And Fox 'Distort The News'

Jimmy Carter attempts to kick Glenn Beck around.

One sometimes wonders what the Dems would do if they didn’t have Fox News to kick around anymore. Former president Jimmy Carter got in on the act this weekend telling Reliable Sources host Howie Kurtz that “Glenn Beck and others on Fox News, I think, have deliberately distorted the news.” From the interview (video below):



KURTZ: CNN started six months before you left office. Now, of course, cable news is a much bigger operation, three 24-hour channels. And you write in the “Afterward” to your book that, “To gain viewers, these 24-hour news channels have now come to rely on reporting that often dramatizes or exaggerates each reported rumour or fact.” “In addition, “you say, “the more radical presentations of information or commentary have proven to be most popular, so radio and television programs, like political alignments, have tended toward extremes.”

CARTER: The talk shows with Glenn Beck and others on Fox News, I think, have deliberately distorted the news. And it’s become highly competitive. And my Republican friends say that MSNBC might be just as biased on the other side in supporting the Democratic Party, the liberal element.

But that’s part of give and take. And I think CNN, more than others, has kind of tried to play the middle to their detriment as far as viewership is concerned and profits are concerned. So, I think that describes maybe more than I — more than my credentials warrant about what I think about — quickly the balance.

Not exactly earth shattering media insight, though unlike many Carter at least makes an attempt to cut it both ways…one can only imagine the lashing Carter would have taken from the current cablesphere. Meanwhile, over at the not-normally-angry New Yorker, Hendrik Hertzberg is giving Beck a lashing for his so-called George Soros “puppet master” expose.

Beck is often dismissed as an “entertainer”—the Rush Limbaugh excuse, calculated to make critics out to be stuffed shirts who can’t take a joke. Beck is nobody’s puppet, but he does have masters: Fox News and the News Corporation. Their respective chief executive officers, Roger Ailes and Rupert Murdoch, are the responsible—which is to say, irresponsible—parties. In an interview last week, Ailes had this to say about his National Public Radio counterparts: “They are, of course, Nazis. They have a kind of Nazi attitude. They are the left wing of Nazism.” No wonder that, for Beck, there are no strings attached. There don’t have to be.

No strings, just ratings. Watch the Reliable Sources clip below.





