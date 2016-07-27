JIMMY CARTER: Donald Trump 'seems to violate' important 'moral and ethical principles'

Former President Jimmy Carter suggested during a video address to the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Tuesday that Donald Trump “seems to violate” the “most important moral and ethical principles” the nation was built upon.

Carter did not mention Trump, the Republican nominee, by name.

“At a moment when it’s become more important than ever to lift people up, to offer hope and a road map to a brighter future, instead we see a Republican president candidate who seems to violate some of the most important moral and ethical principles on which our nation was founded,” Carter said to the convention. “We can and must do better.”

“And fortunately, the Democratic nominee we will soon be choosing offers a stark contrast in both substance and style, and also as competence and experience, to what the Republicans have chosen,” he continued.

Carter praised both Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and her primary opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and offered his support to Clinton. He said she’s “always demonstrated a willingness to take on the most difficult challenges and get things done.”

