Jimmy Butler posted a heartfelt message on Instagram following the trade of Derrick Rose

By now, every basketball fan has heard that Derrick Rose has been traded to the New York Knicks, and Chicago Bulls fans are lamenting. But Rose’s now-former teammate Jimmy Butler took to Instagram to post a great message about how much the 2011 NBA MVP has meant to him. The caption can be seen below.



The comment reads:

“My point guard, my brother: you taught me so much since I came into this league as a 21 year old kid from Marquette. For me, coming to Chicago to play and learn from you, an MVP, was eye-opening. You helped shape me into the player I am today. Helped teach me the work ethic needed to excel in this league. You are a leader, thru and thru. Always a supportive teammate and friend. I’ll always be thankful for the opportunity I had to play alongside you each night and I know you’re going to continue to be the great player and leader you were in Chicago for years to come.”