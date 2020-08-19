Jimmy Butler is charging teammates $20 for premium coffee from his hotel room and it's the savviest business happening inside the NBA bubble

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on between plays during the first half of a NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at Visa Athletic Centre, August 10, 2020.

Jimmy Butler is making a killing selling coffee inside the NBA bubble.

Butler told ESPN that good coffee was tough to come by inside the bubble, but he’s been using his french press to provide players with a quality product.

Butler chargers $US20 a cup regardless of size, but joked that he might up the price to $US30 soon.

Jimmy Butler has found himself a new hustle, becoming the barista of the NBA bubble.

With players across the NBA living without the comforts of home, Butler recognised a gap in the marketplace, and like any good businessman, made the most of it.

Speaking with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Butler revealed that he had been charging players as much as $US20 a cup for access to his french press, as good coffee was hard to find within the confines of the bubble.

“You can’t get coffee nowhere here,” Butler said. “So I might bump it up to 30 bucks a cup. People here can afford it.”

A sign from his room showed that at Butler’s coffeeshop, it was a $US20 flat fee regardless of size.

So apparently Jimmy Butler wasn't kidding about the up-charge for the use of his French Press at Disney. (From Meyers Leonard's Twitter): pic.twitter.com/1s1em6flRG — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 15, 2020

Ahead of his game on Tuesday, Butler appeared to show off his coffee skills while walking to the locker room.

Jimmy Butler arrives for Game 1 showing some love to @PSG_English ☕️???? The Miami Heat take on the Indiana Pacers at 21:00 BST ???? #NBAEvenings pic.twitter.com/UWU70Tc6RZ — NBA UK (@NBAUK) August 18, 2020

With the Miami Heat set to begin their first-round series against Indiana on Tuesday, chances are prices are about to go up for Pacers looking for their caffeine fix.

