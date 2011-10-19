Jimmy Buffet’s Las Vegas Margaritaville Casino Breaks Margarita Record

In today’s can’t-make-this-stuff-up news: Jimmy Buffet has helped to break the world record for the world’s largest margarita. The legendary, laid-back crooner joined hundreds of parrot heads at the new Margaritaville Casino inside the Flamingo Resort in Las Vegas to celebrate the feat this past Saturday.



The crowd enjoyed the libations and helped raise money for a great cause at the same time. For every margarita sold (the enormous recipe could serve 181,333 12-ounce glasses), $5 went to the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team.

So just how big are we talking here? The impressive 8,500-gallon margarita called for over 2,000 gallons of tequila, 700 gallons of Triplesec, 5,000 gallons of margarita mix, and some 22,000 limes.

Those hopping aboard flights to Las Vegas this week still have a chance to scoop up some of the record-breaking drink. The casino will host a street party at 11 AM on Saturday to help distribute the remnants.

