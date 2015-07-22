Reclaim Australia won't be playing Jimmy Barnes' songs after he complained

Jimmy Barnes performs live in Adelaide. Photo: Getty Images

Australian singer/songwriter Jimmy Barnes has condemned anti-immigrant protesters, saying he does not support them after discovering they were using his songs as their anthems at rallies.

Barnes, who gained fame in the 1980s as lead singer of Aussie rock band Cold Chisel, hit out at groups such as Reclaim Australia, who played the band’s “Khe Sanh” at their racist protest in Brisbane over the weekend.

Reclaim Australia responded to Barnes’ post by penning their own Facebook message saying they are not a “racist group” and will “no longer play” his songs at their rallies.

We are deeply saddened at the news of Jimmy Barnes asking us not to play his songs at our rallies… Mr Barnes, you have mistakenly believed incorrect news reports that Reclaim Australia is a racist group..This is not true… Inevitably at our rallies we unfortunately have some fanatics & we have tried our best to have them removed… We are & will continue to support you privately as you are an Aussie Icon, however if it’s your wish, we will no longer play your songs at our Rallies.

— Reclaim Australia Rally

Here’s a clip, taken from Twitter, of the protesters playing the song.

Whistles v khe sanh. Noise at 10 paces. pic.twitter.com/YqQoM2395z — Michael Best (@michaelbesty) July 19, 2015

And here’s the message Barnes’ posted to his Facebook page.

It has come to my attention that certain groups of people have been using my voice, my songs as their anthems at rallies.

I only want to say the Australia I belong to and love is a tolerant Australia. A place that is open and giving. It is a place that embraces all sorts of different people, in fact it is made stronger by the diversity of its people. If you look at my family you can see we are a multicultural family. Australia needs to stand up for Love and Tolerance in these modern times.

None of these people represent me and I do not support them.

— Jimmy Barnes

The post has attracted around 5000 shares and more than 1000 comments.

Here’s a clip for “Khe Sanh”.

Legally people who wish to publicly broadcast music must be licensed through APRA/AMCOS, who protect musicians’ royalties rights. In this case, Reclaim Australia would need to take out a Casual Public Performance license to play records at their protests.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.