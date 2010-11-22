Jimmie Johnson Wins His Fifth Consecutive NASCAR Sprint Cup

Photo: Flickr/The Freewheeling Daredevil

Jimmie Johnson didn’t come in first at the Homestead-Miami Speedway today, but he finished well ahead of the championship contending drivers to capture his fifth straight Sprint Cup.Entering the race, Johnson trailed Denny Hamlin by 15 points in the tightest Sprint Cup Standings in chase history. But Hamlin suffered minor damage to his car early in the race and finished 14th. That opened the door for Johnson to drive to the NASCAR championship.



Johnson is now firmly in the discussion of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. Although the win does comes with some concern that his dominance is dull, and has contributed to the sport’s financial troubles.

