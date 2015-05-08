Jimmie Johnson is NASCAR's money king

Early in the 2015 NASCAR season, Jimmie Johnson has two wins, seven top-5 finishes — including four straight top-3 finishes — and has made it clear he is once again a serious contender to win his seventh Sprint Cup championship.

Another title that Johnson owns is NASCAR’s money leader. Since 2010, nobody has made more racing NASCAR than Johnson who has taken home $US40.2 million, more than $US4 million more than any other driver over that stretch.

