WATCH: "Teach Me How To Jimmer" Music Video

This is the second music video we’ve seen in the last two weeks in Jimmer Fredette’s honour. The first was set to Bon Jovi’s “Dead or Alive” and this one is a parody of Cali Swag District’s “Teach Me How To Dougie.”



Get ready to hear plenty more about this kid. With the NCAA Tournament almost here, Jimmer is only going to get more attention in the coming weeks.

Check this out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

