WATCH: Radio DJ Creates Music Video In honour Of Jimmer Fredette

Set to the tune of Bon Jovi’s “Dead or Alive,” the “Jimmer Jammers” (comprised of Arrow 103.5 morning DJ Jon Carter along with LaVell Edwards, Chad Lewis, and Shawn Bradley), have created this music video about BYU’s player of the year contender, Jimmer Fredette.



BYU will never be confused with a mainstream basketball power house, but Fredette has catapulted the Cougars into the national spotlight.

Check it out:

Video Courtesy of KSL.com

