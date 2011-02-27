Fredette Leads Visiting No. 7 BYU Past No. 6 SDSU

BYU led wire-to-wire and handed No. 6 San Diego State (26-2) its first home loss of the season, winning 80-67. The Aztecs’ only other loss this season came at BYU last month.



Jimmer Fredette led all scorers with 25 points and chipped in eight assists in the winning effort.

It was an enormous win for BYU, which now has the inside track on the MWC title. Entering today’s game both teams were 12-1 in conference.

Winning on the road against a ranked opponent could propel the Cougars into consideration for a number one seed come tournament time. But more likely, this win simply locked up a two-seed and a chance to play the first few rounds close to home.

BYU hasn’t faced the gruelling schedule bracketologists like to see, although Jimmer & Co. have beaten Utah State (currently the first team out of the top-25) and No. 10 Arizona (then-unranked), two other RPI top-25 teams, in addition to their two wins over the Aztecs.

