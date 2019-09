Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and www.youtube.com

BYU legend Jimmer Fredette complained about not being about to find a parking spot in Provo on Twitter today.”Dang back to this byu parking… Can never find a spot for at least 20 minutes ha.” he said.



Predictably, the Twitterverse came up with some pretty clever responses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.