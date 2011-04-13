BYU Tells Jimmer Fredette To Not Go To His Classes Because He's Too Popular

Photo: Flickr/TheDailySportsHerald

Jimmer Fredette has always dreamed of playing in the NBA, but more young students have dreamed about what he is doing now: BYU has asked him to stop going to class.Citing his popularity as the reason, Brigham Young University is having the 2011 college men’s basketball player of the year take his remaining classes online.



The senior will graduate this semester.

Jimmer’s father Al said that “it was getting too disruptive” for his son, since he was constantly being asked for autographs and photos.

Adding to Jimmer’s celebrity was his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with NCAA Champion UConn’s Kemba Walker, who is considered to be the top prospect in the upcoming draft. Walker has declared for the draft, hasn’t hired an agent yet, so he still could come back for his senior year. Jimmer is a senior, and is currently deciding on potential agents to represent him with the aid of his family.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.