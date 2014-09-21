Somehow, The Jameis Winston Suspension Just Got Stranger

Jameis Winston, who has been suspended for Florida State’s game against Clemson, showed up before the game in full pads and started to warm up with his teammates before being sent back to the locker room by head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Winston was originally suspended from just the first half of the game for yelling a profanity-laced statement in front of fellow students on campus. That suspension was later increased to the full game when the school reportedly learned that Winston lied about the full nature of what had happened.

Despite the suspension, Winston appeared to be going through all of his normal pre-game routine, dressed in full pads.

However, Fisher pulled Winston aside and appeared to scold the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and even looked annoyed.

The look on Fisher’s face says it all.



Winston then walked back to the locker-room.

He later emerged in sweatpants and without his helmet and shoulder pads.

Fisher then approached Winston again and the two appeared to be discussing the situation further.

