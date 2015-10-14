Democratic candidates were asked to name their biggest enemies -- and one gave an unexpected answer

The Democratic presidential candidates were asked to name the enemy that they are proudest to have made during Tuesday night’s CNN debate.

Four of the candidates offered typical Democratic bogeymen: the insurance industry, the coal lobby, Wall Street, and the National Rifle Association.

But former Sen. Jim Webb (D-Virginia), a decorated Vietnam War veteran, decided to list a literal enemy.

“I’d have to say the enemy soldier that threw their grenade that wounded me,” Webb said. “But he’s not around right now to talk to.”

This was an apparent reference to the incident that earned Webb the Navy Cross. According to the Military Times, that incident was described with the following when he was awarded the medal:

When the hostile soldiers failed to answer him and threw a grenade which detonated dangerously close to him, First Lieutenant Webb detonated a claymore mine in the bunker aperture, accounting for two enemy casualties and disclosing the entrance to a tunnel. Despite the smoke and debris from the explosion and the possibility of enemy soldiers hiding in the tunnel, he then conducted a thorough search which yielded several items of equipment and numerous documents containing valuable intelligence data. Continuing the assault, he approached a third bunker and was preparing to fire into it when the enemy threw another grenade. Observing the grenade land dangerously close to his companion, First Lieutenant Webb simultaneously fired his weapon at the enemy, pushed the Marine away from the grenade, and shielded him from the explosion with his own body. Although sustaining painful fragmentation wounds from the explosion, he managed to throw a grenade into the aperture and completely destroy the remaining bunker.

