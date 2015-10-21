A Democratic presidential candidate is pulling the plug on his campaign

Former Sen. Jim Webb (D-Virginia) is ending his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination Tuesday, according to Fox News and other reports.

Webb scheduled a press conference for Tuesday afternoon to announce his decision.

Although Webb’s campaign signalled Monday that he was considering a possible independent run for the White House, Fox News reported that he is not expected to immediately embrace that effort.

“Rather, he’s expected to take some time after his announcement to talk with people from across the political spectrum before making a decision,” the outlet reported.

Webb’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, but MSNBC subsequently confirmed the Fox report. And according to ABC News, Webb told the Democratic Party that he would no longer participate in its primary debates.

Webb is one of three Democrats who have struggled to find traction in the race for the White House. He was polling at about 1%.

His performance in last week’s CNN debate was mostly notable for his complaints about not getting enough time and appearing to casually mention a time when he killed an enemy soldier during the Vietnam War.

