Jim Tressel Made $22 Million At Ohio State, And $4.6 Million Of It Came Straight From Nike

Photo: By avinashkunnath on Flickr

Ohio State has released documents showing that former head football coach Jim Tressel made $21.7 million during his 10-year tenure.$4.6 million of that came from Nike — the school directed a portion of its deal with the apparel giant straight to Tressel, according to the Associated Press.



Tressel was forced to resign in May after it came to light that he knew that his players were receiving improper benefits. He made $3.5 million in 2010.

The AP report reveals the value of other perks and bonuses the coach received at OSU, including:

$10,000 in country club membership fees

$23,000 in leased cars

$60,000 in chartered flights

$104,800 in football tickets

$10,000 in basketball tickets

Ohio State won a National Championship under Tressel in 2002.

Click here to read the entire AP report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.