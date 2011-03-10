Jim Tressel's Exclamation-Point Filled Emails Show Him Ignoring Major Violations By His Players

Photo: By avinashkunnath on Flickr

Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel has been suspended two games and fined $250,000 for failing to report allegations that his players had sold memorabilia given to them by school.Some people think this should be a fireable offence, and if wasn’t for his 2002 National Championship (and his seven straight wins over Michigan) it might have been.



WTVN radio in Columbus has posted the actual emails that were sent to Tressel warning him about his players associating with a known criminal. Emails that he essentially ignored for a full season, as the Buckeyes marched to another Big 10 title.

(You can find the full news release and Tressel’s email chain in PDF form here, from NBC4.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.