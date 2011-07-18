Jim Thome Hits Home Run Number 596

In the sixth inning of the Minnesota Twins 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Sunday, Jim Thome launched a three-run home run, the 596th of his career, deep into the second deck in right-centre field, a blast measured at 490 feet.



I can’t recall seeing a player hit ball where the moment the ball made contact with the bat, everyone in the stadium both on and off the field not only knew the ball was gone, but that the blast was going to be a prodigious one too.

Take a look at the video courtesy of MLB and pay special attention to the catcher’s reaction when Thome makes contact. Watch the fans jump up and look up. Listen to crowd roar the moment the ball leaves the bat.

And look at the still frame picture here of the on-deck hitter Delmon Young. When was the last time you saw a major leaguer in awe of what he was witnessing on the baseball field? Go ahead, click on it and blow it up. Tell me that Young isn’t shocked as hell at what he’s witnessing. He looks frightened!

The fact that Jim Thome hit number 596 Sunday is of no particular significance. I’m sure they’ll make a big deal of it when he gets to 600 though. At 596, Thome is currently eighth on the All-Time HR list with A-Rod at 626 being the only active player ahead of him. Thome’s blast leaves him just 13 behind the steroid using Sammy Sosa (609), which means we are all hoping that Thome sticks around long enough to pass him just on a matter of principle.

Look at where Thome ranks relative to some of the game’s immortal players. Thome even ranks higher than many of the well known PED users.

* Thome’s three-run shot topped his previous Target Field record blast of 480 feet, which hit off the flag pole beyond right field last September. According to records kept by the Cleveland Indians, it was not Thome’s longest career home run as he once hit a 511-foot blast with the Indians that remains the longest in the history of Progressive Field. That home run, on July 3, 1999, also came against the Royals.

Random Musings

The Texas Rangers completed a four-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday running their winning streak to 11 games in a row with a 3-1 victory. The victory was led by 7 2/3 strong innings by Matt Harrison as he picked up the win by yielding just one run on five hits, striking out four and walking only one.

I know the Rangers just played four games in a row against the Mariners who have an anemic offence, but the Rangers pitching staff has now allowed just two runs in their last five games. I don’t care if you’re pitching against a Little League team. Giving up just two runs in five games is pretty darn good.

