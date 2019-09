Photo: AP

Jim Thome of the Minnesota Twins hit home run number 599, and 600 tonight, in the game against th Detroit Tigers.Thome joins Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Sammy Sosa, and Alex Rodriguez, as the eighth member of the 600 home run club.



