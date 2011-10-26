WATCH: The Bizarre Knight Rider Themed Video That's Come Back To Haunt Irish Political Candidate

Little is known about Jim Tallon, one of the 13 candidates running in the Dublin West by-election on Thursday, but a YouTube video has shed some light on his passions.



A farmer by profession, Tallon has contested several elections in several constituencies since 1981. He has stood in every one as an independent, and has never been successfully elected.

He ran his sixth general election in February and this time around is a 200/1 outsider to win the available seat in Dublin West.

While we don’t know much about him, it appears from this video posted four years ago on YouTube that he is a big fan of the 80s TV show Knight Rider, famous for its star David Hasselhoff and a car that had the ability to talk.

In this video Tallon fancies himself as his own version of Knight Rider… in an Austin A60:

