Jim Simons' Renaissance scored a 39% gain in its flagship Medallion fund as the coronavirus hammered rivals

Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies posted a 39% gain before fees at its flagship Medallion fund this year through April 14, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Cold War code-breaker’s hedge fund scored almost a 10% gain in March, outperforming most of its rivals.

However, Renaissance’s equity fund lost 10% this year through April 10 as its computer models struggled to navigate volatile markets, Bloomberg reported.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Renaissance Technologies, a secretive hedge fund founded by Cold War code-breaker and maths professor Jim Simons, scored a 39% gain in its flagship Medallion fund this year through April 14,The Wall Street Journal reported.

Medallion gained almost 10% in March, investors told The Journal. An estimated 75% of hedge funds posted losses that month as the coronavirus pandemic shook markets. Medallion’s outperformance fuelled a 24% gain after fees for the first 15 weeks of this year, The Journal reported.



Read more:







‘The great meltdown’: A prominent bear says investors are dismissing a rare drop in consumer prices – and warns it could be more damaging to markets than the pending recession



The Medallion fund – responsible for about $US10 billion of Renaissance’s $US75 billion in assets under management – has delivered an average post-fees gain of 39% a year since 1988, The Journal said. It performed especially well during the dot-com crash in 2000 and the 2008 financial crisis, the newspaper added.

Renaissance’s main equity fund lost 10% between January 1 and April 10, investors told The Journal. Some of its computer models failed to navigate roiling markets, Bloomberg said, citing a recent filing.



Read more:





Private equity firms are scrambling to save portfolio companies by calling in money from investors and re-writing ‘worst case scenarios’



Several other hedge funds capitalised on the coronavirus sell-off.

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square registered an 11% gain in March after scoring a $US2.6 billion gain on credit-default swaps that offset losses in its equity portfolio.

Mark Spitznagel’s “black swan” fund, Universa Investments, delivered a return of more than 4,000% in the first quarter,according to a client letter obtained by Business Insider.

Ruffer, a fund nicknamed “50 Cent,” made a gain of $US2.6 billion last quarter by betting on volatility and declines in equities, credit, and gold prices, offsetting its losses elsewhere.



Read more:





BANK OF AMERICA: Buy these 12 under-the-radar stocks that have balance sheets perfectly built to weather coronavirus turbulence



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.