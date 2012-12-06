Lions Coach Fires A Brutal Zinger At The Receiver Who Got Deactivated For Sabotaging His Team's Plays

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Detroit Lions WR Titus Young was deactivated in Week 12 after “insubordination” that included intentionally lining up at the wrong position against the Packers.Today he was placed on injured reserve for a knee injury, ending his season.



Coach Jim Schwartz announced the news, and fired a parting shot Young’s way.

Anwar Richardson of mlive.com got the excellent quote:

#Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Titus Young will have knee surgery “unless he doesn’t show up for it.” #NFL — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 5, 2012

Well done.

It has never been reported that Young failed to show up to practice or meeting this year. But the Detroit Free Press cited “repeated acts of insubordination” as the reason Young was essentially banished from the team, so it’s possible.

Lions beat reporter Dave Birkett called the decision to place Young on IR “a joke,” and implied that it was just a way to the banishment for sabotage official.

