Embattled Lions Coach Denies Yelling At Fans For Booing During A Tie Game

With 25 seconds left and the score tied 20-20 in the fourth quarter, the Detroit Lions decided to just run out the clock and go to overtime yesterday against he New York Giants.

This conservative move didn’t sit well with Lions fans, who loudly booed as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

As the boos rained down, the Fox camera cut to coach Jim Schwartz, who appeared to turn to the crowd and yell something.

People on Twitter seem to think he yelled, “The f*** you booing at?”

The video is inconclusive, but he definitely yells something:

The Lions lost in overtime.

At his press conference, Schwartz denied that his anger was directed at the fans.

He said:

“I wasn’t addressing the crowd, I was just trying to get our team fired up. I think the psyche of the team at that point, we needed to have that spark. We needed to feel like we’re going out here and overtime and we’re going to go win it. That’s the only thing I was doing there.”

The Lions are officially out of playoff contention after the most complete collapse of any team this season. They lost five of their last six, and were passed by both Green Bay and Chicago — two teams that lost their starting quarterbacks for extended time.

Firing Schwartz would reportedly cost the team $US18 million.

