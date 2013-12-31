The Lions Fire Coach Jim Schwartz

The Detroit Lions have fired coach Jim Schwartz, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport are reporting.

He’s the fourth coach to be fired today, following Leslie Frazier, Mike Shanahan, and Greg Schiano.

Browns coach Rob Chudzinski was fired last night.

It’s not much of a surprise.

He was 29-51 in five years with the Lions, with one playoff appearance and zero playoff wins. The Lions finished 7-9 this year, missing the playoffs despite significant QB injuries to division rivals Green Bay and Chicago.

Of the six coaches fired this year, Schwartz is the only one who didn’t have to use more than one quarterback in 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.