JIM ROGERS: Only 2 Things Can Save America

Legendary investor Jim Rogers is bearish on the U.S. economy. In the past, he’s said he expects a few ‘lost decades.’ And he dismissed talks of a housing recovery and a manufacturing renaissance.



“There’s two things which might save America,” he revealed to us.

He also tells us how he plans to vote.

For all that and more, watch our interview with Rogers:

Produced by Business Insider Video

