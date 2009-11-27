Jim Rogers: Tim Geithner Has Been Wrong About Everything His Entire Career

Investor Jim Rogers sat down for an interview with Maria Bartiromo for BusinessWeek, and in it he strikes on a lot of familiar themes (Farmland in Africa is a good bet, gold will break $2,000 sometime in the next decade, there’s too much paper money printing going on, etc.), though what really stood out was his little foray into politics, specifically embattled Tim Geithner.



Tim Geithner has been under attack lately. How’s he doing?

Listen, I have been a critic for years. Geithner should never have been appointed to anything. He’s been wrong about just about everything for 15 years.

Do you think he’ll lose his job?

Of course he’s going to lose his job, because as Mr. Obama realises that Geithner doesn’t know what he’s doing, he’s going to look for somebody else because he doesn’t want to take the heat himself. So he’s going to look to blame somebody, and the obvious person is Geithner.

What specifically has he been wrong about? Maria, why didn’t you delve on that one?

