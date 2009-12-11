Jim Rogers: The World Is Overdue For A Currency Crisis

Jim Rogers — who has just gone long the dollar — does a good interview with TechTicker explaining his surprising new trade. Among other things, he expects a major currency crisis in the next year or two, and he’s still uber-bullish on gold.



“It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see a nice rally in the dollar,” says Jim Rogers. The legendary investor tells Tech Ticker he has started to accumulate more greenbacks as of late. Rogers is still negative on the long-term fundamentals for the dollar, noting “the U.S. is the largest debtor nation in the history of the world.”

But “when everybody is on one side of the boat, invariably you should run over to the other side, for a while,” he tells Aaron [Task] in the accompanying video.



