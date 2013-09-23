JIM ROGERS: 'The Wolf Is Now At The Door In India'

Jim Rogers thinks there is a crisis coming in some emerging economies. In India, where GDP growth is at a 10-year low, Rogers thinks the “wolf is now at the door in India.”

On the other hand, he thinks investors need to be prepared to take advantage of the problems in China. Some of these areas include agriculture, pollution, tourism, and China’s railroad system. When Chinese tourism expands “they’re going to change the name of Madison Avenue to China Avenue.,” he said.

