Legendary investor Jim Rogers has been wearing bow ties for years. He told Business Insider it’s “embarrassing” how many bow ties he has.

So, we thought we’d have him show us the proper way to tie one, and tell us the real reason he started wearing them in the first place.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Produced by Robert Libetti Additional Camera Alana Kakoyiannis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.