Jim Rogers: Remember, The UK Pound Fell 90% From Its Highs

Legendary investor Jim Rogers is frequently interesting, though he’s often reduced to wild headlines on Bloomberg about where oil will be in a couple years. So we really enjoyed this 3-minute interview on Reuters, where he discusses the future of the USD (down), which economies are vulnerable (Latvia, Ukraine, etc.), and which countries will weather the storm (Asia). Well worth a watch.



