Jim Rogers Tells Us About The Time He Got Wiped Out Shorting 6 Stocks

Jim Rogers stopped by Business Insider to talk to us about his new book “Street Smarts.”



He talks to us about a moral dilemma he faced at Balliol College that was similar to the one he faced with George Soros at the Quantum Fund.

He also tells us about the time he thought he was going to be the next Bernard Baruch (legendary American investor) but ended up getting wiped out instead, and why that lesson was so invaluable to him.

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.