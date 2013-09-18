JIM ROGERS: Gold Won't Bottom Until The Faithful Are Washed Out

After a brief summer rally, gold prices have begun their downward trend again and are near $US1,300 level.

Legendary investor Jim Rogers told us back in July that gold hadn’t bottomed yet, and he still argues that it won’t bottom until the gold faithfuls are washed out. For those that argue that gold money, Rogers also explains why it isn’t.

