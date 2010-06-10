Jim Rogers Jumps On The Nascent Euro-Bull Bandwagon

You have to give Jim Rogers’ recent currency calls credit, as late last year he was among the first to go dollar bullish despite maintaining his generally bearish stance on the US economy.



Now he may be leading a new pack that things the euro selloff is getting ridiculous and overdone.

CNBC:

“I’m as confused as anybody else… I’m basically short stocks and long commodities and trying to figure out whether to add to the euro yet,” Rogers told CNBC.

“Everybody is terribly negative on the euro right now, it’s unbelievable how many bears there are and usually that indicates a rally,” he said.

