Jim Rogers Is Buying Farmland

Talk about total withdrawal from the economy. First, famed investor Jim Rogers left the US to go to China, basically as a big short of Western civilisation. And now he’s apparently hedging against modern life by going long farmland.



Speaking on CNBC he said:

“We’re still going to eat, probably; we’re still going to wear clothes, probably. Farmers cannot get loans for fertilizers right now. So the supplies of everything are going to continue to be under pressure.”

Lovely.

For what it’s worth Marc Faber, Dr. Boom Doom Gloom has also recommended buying farmland since, and we’re paraphrasing, “when the war comes, the bombs will predominantly fall on urban areas.”

