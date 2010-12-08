Jim Rogers Declares Ireland, Greece, And The UK To Be Totally Insolvent

Jim Rogers spoke to CNBC this morning about global inflation and sovereign debt.



The conversation began with a little ditty about Rogers’ taste in breakfast.

1:25 Not raising taxes is a good thing for the world, but coupled with money printing is not.

1:50 It is dumbfounding that we have a central bank in the U.S. that thinks all it has to do is print money.

2:25 The price of everything is going up. I don’t know who these guys are, but prices are going up in the real world. Everyone knows.

3:16 If prices are going up, that’s called inflation. And wages will rise. None of this is good for stock markets.

4:35 They’re printing money, they’re causing inflation. And people are suffering. The result is either the economy falls, or wages go up.

7:20 You need to let Ireland go bankrupt. Why should innocent Germans or Poles pay for bad political decisions in Ireland?

8:00 Ireland and Greece are insolvent, the UK is totally insolvent. This is a serious problem we have in the west, somebody’s got to deal with it.

8:30 I bought the euro, I’m long the euro, and I’m sticking with it.

8:45 The pound IS doing good, but I don’t own it. We’ll see in a few years.





